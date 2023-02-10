Another successful DCCA Taste of Wine & Jazz

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) recognizes Geoff and Jessie Surber, Fry & Company and Edward Jones Investment Representatives Zachary Bruening, Dave Connelly, Todd Subler, and Alisha Weiss for their sponsorship of the recent sold out A Taste of Wine & Jazz, held January 20, at Montage Cafe. According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, “DCCA is grateful for the generous sponsorship support of the arts in Darke County, their commitment ensures continuing the party that has become DCCA’s most anticipated fundraising event.” “The monies generated will help enable our organization to bring high quality performing artists to our community,” concluded Jordan.

A Taste of Wine and Jazz included four wines for tasting, complemented by exceptional hors d’oeuvres created by Aaron and Michelle Cox of Montage. “Deron Bell And The Jazz For You Band” returned to bring the party to life. Bell and his “Jazz for You” band, has earned a large local following. “Deron and the band are extremely skilled musicians who love to play and are dedicated to making sure that their audience has a good time,” DCCA Artistic Director David Warner explained.

A Taste of Wine & Jazz is a fundraising event for DCCA; proceeds are used to help underwrite the cost of presenting high quality performing artists in Darke County, as well as preserving Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall as an important cultural center. For upcoming events or further information on the Darke County Center for the Arts contact the DCCA office (937) 547-0908 or visit their website at www.darkecountyarts.org.