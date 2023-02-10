Edison State to host Black History Month Celebration

PIQUA — The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College is hosting a celebration of Black History Month with a special event on Wednesday, February 22, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. The event will be held in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus and is free and open to the community.

The evening will include a dramatic monologue by Maurice Sadler, M. Ed., M.A.; performances by the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company 2, The Innovation Quartet, North Star Tribe, and Wilberforce University Choir; readings of student poems and stories; an art display; and light refreshments.

“Diversity and inclusion are critically important topics in American culture,” said Marva Archibald, Diversity Committee Chairperson. “At Edison State, we’ve planned a way for members of our communities to come together to explore the ways in which dance, theatre, music, art, and literature serve to remind us that who we are as Americans and how we engage with each other matter in this complex and diverse society.”

The dramatic monologue by Sadler will detail General Colin Powell’s first tour in the Vietnam War from 1962–63. Serving as an Army Captain, Powell was a South Vietnamese Army (ARVN) advisor with the 1st and 2nd Infantry Divisions.

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company 2 is an elite cohort of early-career performing dance artists. The program emphasizes professional artistic growth and lays the groundwork to narrow any gaps between early-career artists and experienced performers.

The Innovation Quartet is an active group of musicians and educators whose mission is to promote and educate southwest Ohio residents on the historical and cultural impact of the American art form of jazz.

North Star Tribe, led by Jason Evans and Company, is a group of percussionists that performs drums from around the world.

Directed by Christopher Smith, the Wilberforce University Choir traces its roots to 1878 as a standing reminder of the days when the traveling chorus was the life and support for many Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Established in 1856, Wilberforce University proudly stands as the first Black-owned and -operated HBCU.

The mission of the Diversity Committee is to raise awareness and provide opportunities to the Edison State community, students, stakeholders, and employees on the concepts of diversity, equity, marginalization, and inclusive environments.

The Black History Month event is sponsored by Edison State, Park National Bank, and U.S. Bank. For more information, contact Marva Archibald, Diversity Committee Chairperson, by calling 937-778-7908 or emailing her at [email protected].