Garst Museum hosts Sheffield

GREENVILLE — On Feb. 25, Garst Museum will welcome Ric Sheffield, author of We Got By: A Black Family’s Journey in the Heartland.

Sheffield enlightens audiences and readers on rural diversity in America and Black experiences in small towns. Chronicling the traumatic events four generations of his family had to endure in their hometown, his memoir offers a sincere and rare account of Black life in the Midwest.

Sheffield is the Professor Emeritus of Legal Studies and Sociology at Kenyon College and the founding director of the John W. Adams Summer Scholars Program in Socio-Legal Studies. Prior to Kenyon College, he served for a decade as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Ohio.

Among a select group of scholars chosen to participate in the Ohio Humanities Speakers Bureau, Sheffield lectures extensively on issues of race and law as well as rural diversity.

This lecture, made possible with funding from the Harry Stephens Memorial Fund, will take place in the Lowell Thomas Meeting Room at 2 p.m. and is free to attend although admission to tour the Garst Museum applies.