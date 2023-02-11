Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Jan. 31

DISORDERLY: At 2:45 p.m. officers assigned to the Greenville K-8 building assisted with a disorderly third grade student. The teacher was with her class in the gymnasium, and officers observed the third grade student. It was advised he became disorderly and struck the teacher in the stomach. Video footage showed the male student spinning a plastic hockey stick around in a manner that nearly struck another student, and when the teacher attempted to take the stick away, the male student pulled it away and swung at the teacher. The student then was seen attempting to push the contents of the teachers desk onto the floor but was unsuccessful before he struck the teacher in the abdomen with a closed fist. Officers found the male student in an emotional state, and the boy was instructed to go to his designated “safe space”. There were no charges filed and the student left with his parent.

IDENTITY THEFT: At 5:36 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a forgery complaint. The female victim advised on Jan. 12, she checked her mail and found a Chase bank debit card had been sent to her, and it was in her name despite her never opening an account with them. She filed a police report to have the account closed. On Jan. 30, while she was at work, her supervisor advised her they had received an unemployment benefits request that was in her name, but the victim had never filed for unemployment. The victim has not lost any money or property from this incident, at this time.

Feb. 2

WANTED PERSON: At 9:49 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a welfare check. Upon arrival, the officers found a male and female sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot. A K9 unit was called to the scene, but no contraband was found. The male, Kyle Moore had an active warrant through Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for felony drug possession. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

Feb. 3

ASSAULT: At 1 p.m. officers on duty at the Greenville High School were informed about an assault that had occurred between two students. A large group of students were gathered around two females that appeared to be engaged in an active fight. The aggressor was a 16-year old female who advised the 15-year old victim was rumored to have been spreading rumors about her brother. The 16-year old advised she confronted the 15-year old about the alleged rumors and began punching her, and she said the victim never attempted to fight back, instead turned away to protect her face. A misdemeanor citation for assault was issued to the 16-year old female, and a Juvenile Court Diversion Officer responded to the school and placed her under arrest for the offense. She was transferred to West Central.

Feb. 4

WANTED PERSON: At 5:26 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Russ Road in reference to a disorderly subject in the parking lot. Kevin Foster had an active warrant out of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office on a burglary offense with no bond. He was placed under arrest and transported to the jail where he would await extradition.

DISORDERLY: At 6:28 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Wayne Avenue in reference to a disorderly subject. The callers advised the subject was attempting to fight objects and people they could not see. They also stated the subject was yelling at passing cars. The subject was identified as Zachary Flippo, and he was located on the sidewalk, yelling and throwing his personal belongings. Flippo was sweating profusely, and stating that he was seeing things that were not there. An officer observed that all of Flippo’s behaviors were consistent with drug use, and Flippo advised all he took was a valium. Flippo had been previously warned for disorderly conduct before, and was placed under arrest and was transported to the jail. He was cited for disorderly conduct.

Feb. 7

WANTED PERSON: At 3:13 a.m. officers arrived at the 500 block of Washington Avenue to serve a felony warrant. Trevor Newbauer had an active warrant for a probation violation on an original charge of drug possession and obstructing official business with no bond. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

ROBBERY: At 12:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress at Rural King. The suspect had pushed a cart full of merchandise that hadn’t been paid for out of an emergency exit on the south side of the building. The employee had followed the suspect to his car, and the suspect repeatedly told the employee he had a gun when he got close. After reviewing video footage, the suspect could be seen leaving with well over $1,000 worth of merchandise. Officers currently have a lead on a suspect.

