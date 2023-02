GREENVILLE — Here are the Maid-Rite sportsmanship award winners from Greenville Athletics.

Week of: Jan. 23, 2023

JR. HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL — Rielynn Davidson

JR. HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL — Titus Eberwein

JR. HIGH CHEERLEADERS — Addison Fine

JR. HIGH WRESTLING — Layden Wion

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Josie Camacho

BOYS BASKETBALL — Jeff Boltin

RES. & VAR. CHEERLEADERS — Kyleigh Clark

RES. & VAR. WRESTLING — Kevin Nguyen

BOYS & GIRLS SWIMMING — Josie Madden

BOYS & GIRLS BOWLING — Emma James