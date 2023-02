GREENVILLE — Here are the Maid-Rite sportsmanship award winners from Greenville Athletics.

Week of: Jan. 16, 2023

JR. HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL — Taylor Holzapfel

JR. HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL — Hunter Burns

JR. HIGH CHEERLEADERS — Aubralyn Bush

JR. HIGH WRESTLING — Anthony Gutierrez

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Skylar Fletcher

BOYS BASKETBALL — Eric Brenner

RES. & VAR. CHEERLEADERS — Keely Labig

RES. & VAR. WRESTLING — Andrew Winner

BOYS & GIRLS SWIMMING — Ava Glass

BOYS & GIRLS BOWLING — Alex Hadden