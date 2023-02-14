America Saves Week activities planned

GREENVILLE — As part of America Saves Week 2023, scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 3, Ohio State University (OSU) Extension professionals are encouraging their communities to check-in on their finances by highlighting several key areas that contribute to financial stability, such as saving automatically, preparing for unexpected expenses, retirement, and reducing debt.

The state-wide campaign, Ohio Saves, offers Ohioans the opportunity to engage with OSU Extension on a variety of topics including, “Saving for Major Milestones”, “Saving at Any Age”, and how to “Save Automatically.”

Throughout Ohio Saves Week, , OSU Extension will share information and helpful tools through social media to encourage Ohioans to set and carry out a savings goal. Daily webinars on financial topics will provide people the opportunity to learn evidence-based skills in order to improve their economic situations.

Monday, Feb. 27 | Save Automatically

Noon–12:30 p.m. | Ohio STABLE Account, Presentation by Kenyatta Chandler, director of STABLE Account, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague’s Office.

Tuesday, Feb. 28 | Save for the Unexpected

Noon–12:30 p.m. | Saving Under Pressure, Presentation by Jessica Lowe and Ryan Kline, Pickaway and Ross County OSU Extension Educators.

Wednesday, March 1 | Saving for Major Milestones

Noon–12:30 p.m. | Presentation by Margaret Jenkins and Beth Stefura, Clermont and Mahoning County OSU Extension Educators.

Thursday, March 2 | Paying Down Debt is Saving

Noon-12:30 p.m. | Presentation by Melissa Rupp, Fulton County OSU Extension Educator.

Friday, March 3 | Saving at Any Age

Noon-12:30 p.m. | Presentation by Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, Darke County Extension Educator

Visit go.osu.edu/ohiosaves2023 to learn more about the presentations or register directly at go.osu.edu/ohiosaveswebinars

For more information on Ohio Saves, please call Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn at the Ohio State University Extension, Darke County office at 937-548-5215 or email at [email protected].