Win a trip to Ireland from DCCA

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts wishes you the luck of the Irish this spring with the return of the exciting fundraising raffle “Off To The Isle”. One lucky winner will receive a trip for two to Ireland through AAA and Brendan Vacations. DCCA will be selling a limited number of chances for this exclusive raffle. Raffle tickets are $100 each. The winner will be selected, by reverse raffle, at DCCA’s annual Irish themed fundraising event the Irish Wave, Friday, March 17 at the Montage Cafe.

“We are excited for the return of Irish Wave, which celebrates all things Irish, and through our “Off To The Isle” raffle we will be giving one lucky winner the ultimate Irish experience,” stated Andrea Jordan, DCCA executive director. “We are encouraging those who want to be a part of the raffle to get their tickets right away, because there will only be 75 tickets sold.”

The winner will receive a $5,000 AAA gift card to customize their Irish experience through Brendan Vacations. Brendan Vacations specializes in travel to Ireland and Scotland and has been providing authentic vacation experiences for over 50 years. “Off To The Isle” raffle tickets can now be purchased only through the DCCA office by cash or check. You do not need to be present to win.

Darke County Center for the Arts presents and promotes performing and fine arts encouraging cultural enrichment. All proceeds from the “Off To The Isle” raffle will go to DCCA programming and the arts in Darke County. “Off To The Isle” official rules and entry form are online at DarkeCountyArts.org for more information and to purchase tickets contact the DCCA Office at (937) 547-0908.