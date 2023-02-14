Franklin Monroe girls basketball ends season with tournament loss to Botkins

By Drew Terhall

SIDNEY — The Franklin Monroe High School girls basketball team did all they could against Botkins High School on Feb. 13 at Sidney High School. The Lady Jets fell to the Lady Trojans, 48-31, in the first round of the Southwest Division IV sectionals.

The team faced adversity early in the game. Franklin Monroe was without two starters, junior Olivia Sease and freshman Adalynn Hines. After the first quarter, the Lady Jets were down 11-0.

Head coach Zane Shellabarger said the team having to adjust to a new lineup and being in a playoff setting worked against them early.

“(I think it was) nerves. Kids played in positions that they’re not used to playing because of injuries. No excuses, but missing Olivia and Adalynn hurts,” Shellabarger said.

Things changed in the second quarter. The Lady Jets started to get into a rhythm on offense. The team settled down and started to move the ball more efficiently.

While the Botkins defensive pressure did get the best of them at times, Franklin Monroe’s defense kept up their play. The Lady Jets outscored the Lady Trojans, 14-11, in the second quarter.

Shellabarger was beyond happy with his team’s effort on the defensive end.

“I thought our defense was phenomenal. They did exactly what our scouting report (said), what we asked them to do. The girls did everything to the best of their ability,” Shellabarger said.

Botkins was up 22-14 at halftime. Franklin Monroe continued to keep it close in the third quarter, but couldn’t get on a run to take a lead.

Shellabarger said they knew Botkins was a good shooting team. During the second half, Botkins would make a timely three to take away some momentum from the Lady Jets.

Botkins was up 30-23 after the third quarter. Senior Jaliyah Nichols made a buzzer beater shot to get within seven points of Botkins. Shellabarger said this game did show the story of their season. The team would face adversity, fight with all they had but a few plays don’t go their way.

The Lady Trojans started to separate themselves in the fourth quarter with 18 points scored. Nine of those points were scored from the free throw line.

Nichols led the team with 12 points in her last game for Franklin Monroe. Sophomore Kyra Barnes had seven points.

Shellabarger said he will miss his seniors, Nichols and Madison Henninger. He said both were a pleasure to coach and each player had a big role within the program. Shellabarger has also coached Nichols since she was in the third grade.

Most of the team will be returning. Shellabarger said they have talent, but need to work more on their skills during the offseason. He believes they have a competitive group that will push each other to get better.

Franklin Monroe ends the 2022-23 season with a 5-18 record with a 3-8 conference record.

