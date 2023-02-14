Darke County swimmers move on to district swim meet

By Drew Terhall

TROTWOOD — The Southwest Division I and II swim sectionals were held at Trotwood-Madison High School on Feb. 10-11. Five Darke County schools competed with each school sending at least one representative to the district swim meet.

For Greenville, senior Caden Lecklider finished fourth in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.35. He finished second in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:18.52. He will compete in both events at the district meet.

For Mississinawa Valley, Judah Ben Winchester will also compete in the 200 yard and 500 yard freestyle at districts. Winchester finished second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:52.13. He took first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:07.9.

Arcanum will have their relay team compete in 200 yard medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay. The team finished fifth in the 200 medley with a time of 1:57.27 and seventh in the 400 freestyle with a time of 3:57.78. Senior Jacob Rice moved on in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle. Rice finished third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.22 and first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.3. Rice set a new school record for the 100 freestyle. Senior Ashton Paul finished fifth in the 200 yard IM with a time of 2:24.28 and seventh in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.51. Paul will compete in both events at districts. Senior Charles Barry will compete in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:04.12.

Ansonia will have a boy and girl represent them in the district meet. Freshman Gavin Stachler will compete in the 100 backstroke after placing third with a time of 1:03.59. Junior Makayla Stachler finished tenth in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:11.19.

Versailles will be well represented at the district meet. For the boys, the relay teams for the 200 yard medley relay and the 200 and 400 yard freestyle relay will compete in the meet. The boys relay teams finished seventh in the 200 medley and second in each freestyle relay event.

Sophomore Dylan Dunn and senior Ethan Rauh will compete in the 200 yard freestyle after finished seventh and tenth respectively. Dunn finished with a time of 2:04.77 and Rauh with a time of 2:12.48. Senior Zach Ahrens finished first in the 200 yard IM with a time of 2:01.71 and first in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:00.47. Senior Alex Nelson finished fifth in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 24.42 and tied for fourth in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 54.84. He tied with teammate junior Daniel Waymire. Both will compete in the 100 yard freestyle at districts. Nelson will also compete in the 50 freestyle. Sophomore Michael Menke moved on in the 100 yard butterfly after finishing third with a time of 58.36. Menke also moved on in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.43 and placed second.

For the girls, the 200 yard medley relay and the 200 and 400 yard relay teams will move on to districts. The team finished second in the 200 medley and the 400 freestyle relays. They finished first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:42.69.

Senior Tiana Mescher finished first in the 50 yard freestyle and the 100 yard freestyle to move on to districts. Mescher swam the 50 freestyle in 24.57 and the 100 freestyle in 53.73. Senior Alayna Rindler will also compete in the 50 yard freestyle after finishing fifth with a time of 26.68. Rindler will compete in the 100 breaststroke at districts after finishing fourth with a time of 1:12.91. Sophomore Ella Porter finished sixth in the same event with a time of 1:19.54 and will move on to districts. Also competing in the 100 yard freestyle at districts is sophomore Erin Frederick and junior Emma Meyer. Frederick finished fifth with a time of 1:00.14 and Meyer finished eighth with a time of 1:01.59. Frederick will join teammates sophomore Ava Shardo, junior Lydia Hecht and junior Dakota Overholser in the 100 yard backstroke at districts. Shardo finished third in the event with Hecht finishing fifth, Frederick finishing sixth and Overholser finishing eighth. Shardo and junior Lily Cordonnier will compete in the 100 yard butterfly at districts. Shardo finished first with a time of 1:00.13 and Cordonnier finished fifth with a time of 1:06.68. Cordonnier and junior Carley Timmerman moved on in the 200 yard IM after they finished second and third respectively. Cordonnier swam the 200 IM in 2:29.99 and Timmerman in 2:36.93. Hecht will swim in the 200 yard freestyle at districts after finishing third with a time of 2:08.6.

The Southwest Division II boys and girls district swim meet will take place on Feb. 17 at Miami University. The boys start at 10:45 a.m. and the girls start at 5:45 p.m.

