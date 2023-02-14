Court Recap

GREENVILLE — For the week ending February 10, 2023, the Court considered and decided the following notable matters.

Anthony Jackson entered a guilty plea to obstructing official business, a felony of the fifth degree; having physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drug of abuse, a misdemeanor of the first degree; resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree; driving under an OVI suspension, a misdemeanor of the first degree; and theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing is scheduled for April 10.

Gregory Bowling entered a guilty plea to attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. Sentencing is scheduled for April 10.

John Forsythe entered a guilty plea to failure to notify of change of address, a felony of the fourth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for March 13.

Phillip Lee Newman admitted to violating pre-trial services and conditions of bond. Bond was modified to $20,000. Next court appearance is March 6, and a trial is scheduled for April 4.

Jessica R. Walker entered a not guilty plea to assault on a peace officer, a felony of the fourth degree. If convicted, Walker faces six to 18 months in prison and up to a $5,000 fine. Judge Fliehman set bond at $50,000.

Marc E. Mayes entered a not guilty plea to robbery, a felony of the second degree. If convicted, Mayes faces two to 8 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine. Judge Fliehman set bond at $20,000 and appointed attorney David Merrell as legal counsel. The next court date is Feb. 14.

Joe Martinez entered a not guilty plea to possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. If convicted, Martinez faces six to 12 months in prison and up to a $2,500 fine. Judge Fliehman granted personal recognizance bond with conditions. Martinez’s next court date is Feb. 15.

Michael Taylor appeared on probation violations associated with a 2019 case. Taylor faces up to 11 months in jail for the violations. Bond was set at $20,000 and Randall Breaden was appointed as legal counsel. The next court date is March 16.

Trevor M. Newbauer appeared on a probation violations associated with four cases from 2022. Newbauer faces up to 12 months in prison for the violations. Judge Fliehman set bond at $10,000 and appointed Nicole Pohlman as legal counsel. Newbauer’s next appearance will be March 6.

Gary Hittle entered a not guilty plea to domestic violation, a felony of the fourth degree. If convicted, Hittle faces six to 18 months in prison and up to a $5,000 fine. Judge Fliehman granted a personal recognizance bond with conditions and appointed Paul Wagner as legal counsel, The next court date is Feb. 15.