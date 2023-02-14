Whiskey Myers to headline fair concert

GREENVILLE — The Board of Directors for The Great Darke County Fair are pleased to announce that Whiskey Myers will headline the Saturday, Aug. 19 concert that will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers has played more than 3,000 live shows to ever-increasing crowd sizes since their emergence in 2007. Their self-produced ﬁfth studio album, WHISKEY MYERS, out now on the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records, debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre

Billboard 200. The self-titled project follows their previous album, Mud, which reached No. 1 on the iTunes Country chart with the single “Stone” hitting Top 10 all-genre. In total, Whiskey Myers has sold more than 1.2 million albums and amassed over 1.5 billion streams while earning three RIAA Gold certiﬁcations.

USA Today describes the band, led by frontman Cody Cannon, as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin,” with Rolling Stone noting “it’s the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.” The band known for their high-energy live show and unique sound has also earned sync success with features (and an appearance) in Paramount Network’s hit show “Yellowstone” as well as the Renée Zellweger-led Netflix series “What/If,” the

Angelina Jolie ﬁlm “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and hit CBS series “SEAL Team.”

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m., Saturday, March 4 by phone and internet only. Beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, March 6, tickets can purchased in person at the Fair Box Office during normal office hours.

For more information, visit www.darkecountyfair.com.