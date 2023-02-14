From See the Story to Be the Story

GREENVILLE — Youth for Christ of the Miami Valley (YFC) thanks those who came out to the See the Story Ministry Tours this past fall. The main goal for See the Story was to give the community an opportunity to see the story of how God has moved and is currently moving through the ministry of YFC. For those who may have felt inspired by what they saw, they offered the opportunity for involvement in supporting the mission of reaching teenagers, whether that be through prayer or giving of their time or resources.

This spring, on March 28, they will be hosting a Be the Story event at Romer’s Catering in Greenville from 6:30-8 p.m. Be the Story will be similar to the past “Report to the People and Fundraising Banquet” events. The goal for Be the Story is to invite guests to BE a part of the YFC story. A story that involves a community of people who work together to reach young people where they are and show them the way to Jesus.

Both of these events combined are crucial in helping meet the goal of raising funds, engaging new volunteers and enlisting prayer warriors so that, together, they can effectively move the mission forward.

The financial goal is to raise $72,000 between both events. $23,913 of that was raised as a direct result of the See the Story events. Another $16,683 represents recurring donations of those who attended See the Story. This totals $40,596 toward the goal. They are already over halfway there with just a little under $32,000 additional needed.

One way you can be involved with Be the Story is by hosting a table. Simply invite others who you believe might be interested in YFC’s mission. They will join you for an evening out to enjoy a delicious, free catered meal (thanks to sponsors and underwriters), hear about the exciting things happening with YFC and be given the opportunity (with absolutely no obligation) to join in the efforts. If hosting a table isn’t your thing, you’re still welcome to attend the event.

To sign up to host a table or to make a reservation, call the YFC office at 937-548-2477, send an email to: [email protected], or make a reservation on their website at: yfcmv.org/events/bethestory or by scanning this QR code. Reservations are required by March 14.

We are looking forward to all of us being together again after the last few crazy years! We hope you will be able to participate!