St. Clair window leaves GPL for restoration work

GREENVILLE — It’s official… The Henry St. Clair Memorial Window has left the building.

The stained glass, or art glass, window has been located in the St. Clair Reference Room at Greenville Public Library since it was donated by St. Clair’s widow, Ella, following his death in 1908. Originally located on the south-facing wall, it was relocated to its west-facing home in 2007-08 when the wings were added.

Thanks to local grants and donations from the community, the 110+ year old window will undergo a rigorous cleaning and repair process at Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser Architectural Glass located in Winona, Minn. The process is estimated to take up to a year. Their generous donors include Dennis & Shirla Neff, Ken & Cathy Willis, Darke Rural Electric Trust, Darke County Foundation, Rotary Club of Greenville, Darke County Endowment for the Arts, Lydia Schaurer Trust, and Theresa Crandall.

While the window is out, a transparency version of the artwork is on display in its place. The library extends a huge thanks to everyone that made this project possible.