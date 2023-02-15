Annual social a success

On Feb. 4, the Versailles FFA and FFA Alumni conducted a Soup and Sandwich Social. Thank you to the community and FFA members, FFA alumni and parents who made the event successful and assisted in the event. The leftover chili was donated and brought to St. Vincent De Paul. A special thank you to Krista Harman for all her extra effort in assisting and preparing the food and desserts. FFA members are shown helping with the Soup and Sandwich Social.

