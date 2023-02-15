Class delivers picnic tables and salad kits

Versailles Ag Ed Students/FFA Members Build Handicap Picnic Tables for Versailles Health Care and Versailles Senior Citizen Housing and Deliver Hydronic Salad Kits to Versailles Senior Citizen Housing Tenants, Thank You to Darke County Foundation, Dynamic Weld and Ohio Department of Agriculture/ACROP for Funds for Projects.

VERSAILLES — On Friday, Feb. 9, the advanced mechanical principles classes delivered two handicap picnic tables they built as part of a recent class project. One of the tables was donated to Versailles Health Care Center and the other table to Versailles Senior Citizen Housing tenants.

A special thank you to Dynamic Weld of Osgood for donating the metal that was used for the tables and the wood, fasteners and paint were paid for with a grant from Darke County Foundation. Advanced Mechanical Principle students that assisted with the tables were Cody Groff, Kaleb Petitjean, James Schmiteyer, Payton Platfoot, Jason Simons, Alex Dirksen, Jeremiah Wagner, Dylan Dunn, Levi Barga and Isaiah Hess. A special thank you to Cody Groff and Kaleb Petitjean for taking the lead role for the building the tables. A special thank you to West Holmes FFA and Jamie Chenevey for sharing the handicap picnic table plans.

In addition to the picnic tables the advanced mechanical principle classes also delivered some hydroponic salad kits to the tenants at the Versailles Senior Citizens Center. The lettuce was grown by the Versailles Ag Ed Greenhouse Management classes. The salad kits included two heads of hydronics lettuce grown in the school greenhouse, a bag of tomato and cheese and a bottle of salad dressing. The hydronics gowning unit located inside the school greenhouse was funded by grants from the Darke County Foundation and ACROP grant through the Ohio Department of Agriculture.