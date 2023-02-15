Y and Family Health launch blood pressure program

DARKE COUNTY — The YMCA of Darke County, in partnership with Family Health, urges everyone in our community to help prevent heart disease by lowering your blood pressure with the help of the Y’s Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring program.

The program kick off date has been moved to March 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Y’s Greenville location. The four-month program runs through the end of June.

According to the American Heart Association, 32.6 percent—about 80 million adults—have high blood pressure and less than half have it under control. Having uncontrolled high blood pressure is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease and other harmful conditions, such as stroke. High blood is often referred to as “The Silent Killer” because there are typically no warning signs or symptoms.

The goals for participants include reduced blood pressure, better blood pressure management, increased awareness of triggers that elevate blood pressure, and enhanced knowledge to develop healthier eating and lifestyle habits.

The four-month program, March 6- June 30, includes:

Monthly Lifestyle Education classes on the first Mondays of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Greenville YMCA.

March 6- Kickoff & Basics of Hypertension

April 3- Nutrition, Sodium, Food Labels, & more

May 1- Medications, Smoking Cessation

June 5- Physical Activity, Stress Relief

Participants are also asked to:

Visit your Healthy Heart Ambassador at the Y every other week (March-June) for a 10 minute meeting to check in and record BP, during office hours OR by appointment.

Take and record your blood pressure at home at least once per week. (must have your own BP monitor.)

YMCA Membership is not required. To qualify for this program, participants must be at least 18 years old, be diagnosed with high blood pressure, not have experienced a recent cardiac event, not have atrial fibrillation or other arrhythmias, and not be at risk for lymphedema.

This program is open to all. The cost is $50 for Y Members, $75 for potential members. Register online, in person, or by phone at (937) 548-3777 in Greenville, or (937) 526-4488 in Versailles.

For more information on the YMCA Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program please contact Jen Sturgill, Wellness Coordinator at the YMCA of Darke County at [email protected], or visit ymcadarkecounty.org. Questions may also be directed to Lacie Grosch, Registered Dietitian, Family Health, at [email protected]