Chapter helping St. Vincent De Paul

VERSAILLES — Join the Versailles FFA by donating to St. Vincent De Paul as part of National FFA Week through Feb. 27.

St. Vincent De Paul of Dayton is in major need of certain items and food and is feeding a large number of women, children and men each day. Items Versailles FFA is collecting and needed most are new socks for women, men and children with any size donation appropriate, new underwear for men, women and children with any size , new or used twin bedding sheets/blankets and comforters and personal hygiene products such as shampoo, toothpaste, tooth brushes, deodorant, etc. Food items needed include large cans of coffee, gallon sized corn and green beans and fresh fruits.

Versailles FFA has barrels located at John’s IGA, St. Denis Catholic Church, and Versailles School Cafeteria on the stage to collect these items. In addition, Versailles FFA has empty casserole dishes with suggested recipes and directions at John’s IGA, St. Denis Catholic Church, Versailles School Cafeteria on the stage available to be picked up and made into frozen casseroles. The frozen casseroles can be dropped off Friday, Feb. 24 at Door 7 near the auditorium and Door 19 near the tiger decal. The frozen casseroles can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to noon as part of the omelet breakfast at Door 4 or 19 or can be brought in the cafetorium. Versailles FFA will be delivering all the items to Dayton on Monday, Feb. 28.

If you have any questions please feel free to email Dena Wuebker at [email protected] or Taylor Bergman at [email protected]. Please consider donating to St Vincent De Paul.