Team competes in district contest

COLDWATER — Noah Shimp and Wesley George represented the Versailles FFA in the District 5 County Agricultural and Industrial Diagnostics Career Development Event (CDE) Contest on Feb. 2 at Coldwater Tri-Star. Shimp and George placed 16th in the district out of more than 25 teams.

As part of the contest they took a written test and participated in 5 stations in which each piece of equipment they worked on had several malfunctions. Each team had 20 minutes to detect the problems and use diagnostics equipment to detect issues. A special thank you to Nathan Mescher for coaching the team and Koenig Equipment and North Star Hardware and Implement for hosting the Versailles FFA for a practice.