MV FFA Member of the Quarter

The Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter acknowledges Breanna and Shane Germann as Members of the Quarter for the third quarter of the school year. They sold the most fruit in the annual Fruit Sale. This year they sold $2,433 worth of fruit in December. The Germanns are both actively involved in FFA and always do a great job. They have participated in Fall Fair, Tractor Drive-In Day, National Convention, the Fruit Sale and Strawberry Sale. Breanna and Shane are the children of Joe and Theresa Germann.

