Wearing red for heart health

VERSAILLES — The staff at Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, a 112-bed post-acute and skilled nursing facility, showed their support in the fight against heart disease by donning red attire on National Wear Red Day, observed on Friday, Feb. 3. The initiative is part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign to spread heart health awareness.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., and largely preventable. To help reduce this toll, February is also American Heart Month, a time for the entire community to focus on improving cardiovascular health.

“Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center‘s observations of both National Wear Red Day and American Heart Month are focused on the benefits of a healthy lifestyle,” said the facility’s Regional Director of Business Development, Beth Bell. “To help raise awareness locally, we’re also hosting community heart health seminars, to help our neighbors understand the benefits of improving their cardiovascular health.”

The Versailles Rehab community heart health seminars are as follows:

* Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. at Birchwood Training and Senior Center, 5844 Jaysville-St. John Road, Greenville

* Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney

Also to further grow attention, Versailles Rehab is encouraging staff to participate in a jeans day fundraiser. Every Wednesday in February. Staff have the option of donating $1 to wear jeans to work, with the money going to the American Heart Association.

Effects of Heart Disease on Women

Heart disease affects women differently than men, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Factors that can raise women’s risk of coronary heart disease more than that of men include: Diabetes, low levels of HDL cholesterol, mild to moderate high blood pressure, and smoking

For further information, contact Sheena Barrett, admissions director, at 937-668-5621, or visit the Versailles website at www.versaillesrehab.com.