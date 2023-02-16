Commissioners discuss updates, interest, and bids

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met this week to discuss the OSU Extension, reappointments, and to fix the date.

On Tuesday, Commissioners Matt Aultman and Marshall Combs met with Roseanne Scammahorn to discuss the OSU Extension. Scammahorn advised she currently has 16 program opportunities and educational opportunities that are open to the general public, and there are 25 educational opportunities that are with county community partners.

“Those would be programs with Arcanum Local Schools, ACES, and the TCAP programing, so there are a total of over 40 programs under the FCS umbrella,” Scammahorn said.

Rhonda Williams is currently busy with 4-H duties, as they are gearing up for the upcoming year and open enrollment. Williams will be conducting nine update meetings in the month of February alone, and she has 15 new volunteer applications.

“We are really excited that we have so many new people coming on board,” Scammahorn said.

She highlighted 4-H enrollment for 2023 in now underway until April 1. The minimum age requirement is eight years old and in third grade.

Jocelynn Ryle has 18 different classes going on for program, event, and educational opportunities. In 2022, Ryle had 903 participants through the nutrition programs with 36.4 percent being adults, 21.3 percent being teens, and 42.3 percent of the participants being youth.

Taylor Dill had seven teaching opportunities in the next month, and she has organized with other state specialist and guest speakers for six additional opportunities within the community.

The commissioners also discussed amending a resolution for the Darke County Township Representative’s Term-Region 15 Board. The board will consist of 27 members with three representatives from each county in the region. Brian Phillips with Greenville EMS was voted by the commissioners to be re-appointed for a three year term effective March 3 of this year until Dec. 31, 2025.

“Phillips was put up by the Township Trustees to be their representative on the board. It makes sense because he is medical, understands opioids, and they effect folks in the community,” Aultman said.

On Thursday, all the commissioners met to discuss a two-step process for the Board of Elections to cover unknown interest from Jan. 1 and to transfer appropriations for a refund of revenue. The revenue was from grant money that was not spent by the Board of Education and totaled $4,607.85. The unknown interest gained totaled $4.59.

The date for a notice of sealed bids was also approved to be fixed. Bids for the Rehabilitation Runway 9/27 will be due March 9 by 1:15 p.m. to be read allowed during the 1:30 p.m. meeting. Bids can be received at the Darke County Board of Commissioners Office located at 520 South Broadway, Greenville. The engineer’s estimate for the probable construction cost is $305,000.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

