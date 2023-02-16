Two teams and an individual move on in girls bowling sectional

By Drew Terhall

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Southwest Division II sectional girls bowling tournament took place on Feb. 14 at Marian Lanes in Huber Heights. There was 23 teams competing with the top 12 teams moving on to the district tournament.

From Darke County, Versailles finished second in the tournament with a team total of 3,624. Senior Emma Billenstein had the second highest individual score of the sectional with a 623. Sophomore Danielle Francis had the sixth highest score with a 582. Senior Payton Groff tied for the tenth highest score with a 542.

Mississinawa Valley just made the cut as they finished 12th with a score of 2,902. They finished 18 pins ahead of 13th place. Senior Krista Miller led the team with a score of 477. Seniors Lilly Severance and Abby Green bowled a 406 and 401 respectively.

Ansonia missed the cut as they finished 16th with a score of 2,551. However, senior Haylee Brown qualified as an individual for the district tournament. She bowled a 432 to move on in the postseason. Also bowling all three games for Ansonia was sophomore Kaylie Strawser. She finished with a score of 360.

The district tournament will be held at Beaver-Vu Lanes on Feb. 22 in Beavercreek.

