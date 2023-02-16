Koenig hosts Agricultural Power contest

GREENVILLE — On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Koenig Equipment – Greenville, hosted 12 teams from the Darke County FFA chapters for the County Agricultural Power Diagnostics contest.

The Agricultural Power Diagnostics contest involves a team of two members. Each team had five pieces of equipment that were “bugged” with problems and they had to work together to identify the bugs and then fix the problems. Examples of problems that can be found in the equipment are bad fuses, broken electrical wiring, blown lights, safety switches disconnected, obstructed air flow, and other common issues. It challenges the team members to work in a systematic method to troubleshoot the problem, utilize computers to help in identifying the problem and to correct it. Team members also had an online test to complete concerning similar topics. Teams had 18 minutes to complete each of the five stations at the contest.

Each chapter had the opportunity to bring up to two teams each. FFA Chapters that competed in the contest were Ansonia, Arcanum MVCTC, Franklin Monroe MVCTC, Greenville, Mississinawa Valley MVCTC, and Versailles.

Thank you to Koenig Equipment – Greenville and its employees for hosting the contest and helping our students.