Greenville FFA officers excel

GREENVILLE — Members of the Greenville FFA Chapter participated in the District 5 FFA Annual Evaluation process recently at the annual evaluation held at New Bremen High School. This evaluation process was for all schools having Agricultural Education programs in the seven-county area of west central Ohio. The process evaluated individual students in the areas of State and American Degrees. Also evaluated were the officers of the local FFA Chapters on their respective Officer Books

The three officers that were evaluated were Secretary Kyrie Unger, Treasurer Marissa Hicks, and Reporter Cali Harter. All three books scored a gold rating which is the highest rating officers books can receive at evaluations. All three of these young ladies will walk across stage at the State FFA Convention in May to receive recognition for this accomplishment.