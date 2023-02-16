Local Briefs

Presidents Day closing

GREENVILLE — The county offices for Darke County will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, in Observance of President’s Day.

MCCoA sale

CELINA — The Mercer County Council on Aging (MCCoA) will be holding its annual garage sale on March 16-19. The sale will run from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with everything 1/2 price, and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. with buy a brown bag for a $1 and get on free on all items. The sale will be held at 217 Riley St., Celina, in the buildings in the back lot and proceeds benefit MCCoA. For more information, call 419-586-1644.