The ABC’s on CBD

Have you heard of CBD or THC? Perhaps you’ve researched it or are adding it to your daily regime. Regardless, more conversations seem to include the letters CBD and THC which piqued my curiosity. Here’s a little of what I discovered.

CBD is short for cannabidiol while THC is tetrahydrocannabinol, both are naturally occurring compounds derived from the cannabis plant, also known as marijuana. However, these two cannabinoids have unique therapeutic characteristics because they affect different receptors in the brain and the body.

Both CBD and THC are legal in Ohio; that is if they are manufactured from industrial hemp, which contains less the 0.3% THC on a dry weight basis. Hemp plants are the same species as the marijuana plant; however, marijuana contains higher volumes of THC. Therefore, CBD products made from cannabis strains that contain more than 0.3% THC, are illegal in Ohio as well as federally. It is the THC that makes a person feel “high” or intoxicated.

Under the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp is no longer considered a controlled substance. It is an agricultural commodity like any other crop grown across the United States. Hemp can be used for clothing, paper, fuel, food, and health supplements such as CBD oil. Following the Farm Bill, Ohio passed SB-57 which removed hemp from the state’s-controlled substance lists and implemented a program to license hemp growers and support hemp as a marketable good. The bill also gave authority over the hemp program to the state’s Department of Agriculture.

Ohio has no restrictions on the types of products that can be made from hemp. CBD can legally be used to make dietary supplements, cosmetics, topicals, food items, beverages, vape kits and more. Nor are there regulations on producers or vendors within the state. Because there is very little regulation in the industry it is important to evaluate a brand carefully before you buy.

There are no restrictions in Ohio against growing, selling or possessing CBD hemp. Unlike medical marijuana you do not need a prescription to obtain CBD products in Ohio. Smokable hemp is legal and there is no possession limit for legal CBD products.

It can be hard to tell if a CBD product is made from a legal hemp source and meets the federal guidelines for legal hemp products, therefore if you are wanting to try CBD to see if it can help you there are a few things ways to protect yourself.

*CBD is still new; many doctors are still learning about it. Ask your doctor for their opinion and do research.

*Check for third-party lab testing, in order to be sure the products are free from any harmful chemicals.

*Try full-spectrum hemp extracts, which are legal in Ohio, as long as they fall within the 0.3% THC threshold. Full spectrum means all the compounds are left in the oil after the extraction process, which means you received valuable cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoid that would otherwise be removed if it were not labeled “full spectrum”.

*Confirm that the CBD you purchase contains no more than 0.3% THC.

Currently, the only CBD product approved by the FDA is a prescription oil called Epidiolex, used to treat two types of epilepsy. There are CBD studies conducted for treating conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia and other mental disorders, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, anxiety, depression, substance abuse, sleep disorders, high blood pressure, and possibly extending the life of those afflicted with aggressive forms of cancer however research is still limited.

Cannabis has been used to treat pain since 2900 BC. Studies have shown that CBD, especially combined with THC, may help reduce chronic pain, especially arthritic, nerve or back pain by affecting the endocannabinoid receptors within the human body. These receptors regulate a variety of functions including sleep, appetite, pain, and the immune and inflammatory response. While the adverse effects include diarrhea, fatigue and possible interaction with medications.

Just a quick mention, recreational marijuana is still illegal in Ohio but as of September 2016, House Bill 523 made medical marijuana legal with a medical marijuana card obtained with a doctor’s prescription, completing the necessary registration and purchasing from an Ohio dispensary. Currently, there are over 20 medical conditions approved for medical marijuana in Ohio. They are HIV/AIDS, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Cancer, Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Cachexia, Crohn’s disease, Epilepsy or other seizure disorders, Fibromyalgia, Glaucoma, Huntington’s Disease, Hepatitis C, Inflammatory bowel disease, Multiple sclerosis, Chronic or severe pain, Parkinson’s disease, Post-traumatic stress disorder, Sickle cell anemia, Spasticity, Spinal cord disease or injury, Terminal disease, Tourette’s syndrome, Traumatic brain injury, and Ulcerative colitis.

