GGMA to host Lenten services

GREENVILLE — The Greater Greenville Ministerial Association will be holding their annual Lenten Services that everyone is invited to attend. These services will be held each Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. starting on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22 leading up to Easter. They will be held at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 131 East Fourth St., Greenville.

This year’s sermons will focus on “The Personalities of the Passion” looking at those various characters all around the crucifixion of our Lord and Savior. This sermon series is designed to challenge listeners to see how these Biblical figures call them to more Christ-like character. After each service, there will be a soup and sandwich lunch provided by the Brethren Retirement Community. Those who would like to, may make a donation.

Presentations will be by ministers of the GGMA. The messages in this series will include: “Caiaphas: Prophetic Schemer” with Bishop Andy Roberts on Wednesday, Feb. 22 (Ash Wednesday); “Judas Iscariot: Satan-led Betrayer” with Alan Knoke on Wednesday, March 1; “Peter: Cowardly Denier” with Peter B. Menke on Wednesday, March 8; “Pilate: Expedient Ruler” by Andrew Costa on Wednesday, March 15; “Jesus Barabbas: Pardoned Criminal” with Jim Morehouse on Wednesday, March 22; “Simon of Cyrene: Cross-bearing Pilgrim” with Pastor Alliyah Greaver on Wednesday, March 29; and “The Thief: From Mocking to Repentant Sinner” with Douglas J. Klinsing on Wednesday, April 5.

The Greater Greenville Ministerial Association will also be holding “The Way of the Cross” on Good Friday, April 7. It will begin at noon at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 233 West Third Street. It will then proceed to the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, the First United Methodist Church and the First Presbyterian Church before concluding at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.