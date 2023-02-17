Ohio House Republicans reveal priority bills

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House Republican Caucus has announced the upcoming House priority bills for the 135th General Assembly. Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) was joined by several members of the House Republican Caucus to outline details on the bills during a press conference on Wednesday.

“I am proud to be here today as we layout our plan of action to deliver for the people of Ohio,” said Stephens. “The House Republicans are putting forth an agenda all about growing the economy, protecting Ohio families, and educating our communities.”

Details on the 12 priority bills includes the following:

Growing our Economy

House Bill 1 – Lower and flatten our taxes to ensure all Ohioans can keep more of their hard-earned dollars.

House Bill 2 – Invest in projects across the state to foster economic growth and community development.

House Bill 3 – Support affordable housing development to draw additional economic opportunity.

House Bill 4 – Ensure an open market with diversified investment portfolios.

Protecting our Families

House Bill 5 – Make adoption more accessible and affordable for loving Ohio families.

House Bill 6 – Protect the integrity of girls’ sports and make certain that biological males cannot compete in female-only athletics.

House Bill 7 – Provide a strong foundation for both mothers and babies in their first 1,000 days to address maternal and infant mortality.

House Bill 8 – Preserve the fundamental role that parents play in the education of their children.

Educating our Communities

House Bill 9 – Address the teacher retention crisis.

House Bill 10 – Secure commitment for the ‘Fair School Funding Plan’ that is based

on the cost of providing a quality education.

House Bill 11 – Create a child-first model for education, allowing students to have their educational funding follow them to the school that best suits their needs.

House Bill 12 – Recalibrate the State’s approach to education to serve Ohio’s students better for career readiness.

Local legislators reacted to some of the bills.

“This legislation will provide consumer protection, ensures rate of returns on investments or access to capital isn’t sacrificed for the sole purpose of influencing environmental, social, or governance standards,” said State Rep. Angie King (R-Celina) when speaking to House Bill 4.

“The Save Women’s Sports Act is a fairness issue for women. Across our country, female athletes are currently losing championships, scholarship opportunities, medals, education and training opportunities, and more to discriminatory policies that allow biological males to compete in girls’ sports,” said State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum).