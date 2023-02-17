Air fryer basics workshop planned

GREENVILLE — Everyone, from beginners to experts, and all skill levels in between, are invited to attend the Air Fryer Basics workshop at the Chestnut Village Center – Brethren Retirement Community, on Friday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.

Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at OSU Extension, Darke County will be demonstrating how to use the basket style and tray style air fryers while cooking up a snack for all to enjoy! At this workshop, you will learn how air frying works, the health benefits, and gain tips and tricks for successful air frying at home.

Attendance is limited to 20 participants. To cover the cost of supplies, a minimal fee of $2 per person will be collected the day of the workshop. Please reserve your seat by Feb. 22 by calling 937-548-5215.

This face-to-face workshop is hosted by the Chestnut Village Center – Brethren Retirement Community at 750 Chestnut St, Greenville.

For additional information on the Air Fryer Basics class other OSU Extension programs, contact Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn at 937-548-5215 or [email protected].