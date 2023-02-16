R.B. Cox Insurance honored

GREENVILLE — Buckeye Insurance Group is pleased to announce that R. B. Cox Insurance Agency, with locations in Ansonia and Greenville, has achieved Preferred Agency Status for 2023.

As a Preferred Agency, the staff of R. B. Cox demonstrates the highest level of insurance knowledge, professionalism and service to their customers. Buckeye is proud of our partnership with R.B. Cox Insurance and congratulates Ryan Cox and staff on achieving this honor.

Since 1879, Buckeye Insurance Group has provided quality insurance protection and excellent customer service for its independent agents and policyholders. Based in Piqua, Ohio, Buckeye provides farm, home and auto insurance to customers in a 3-state region.