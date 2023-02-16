Buchy honored at Ag-Labor meeting

GREENVILLE — Former State Representative and assistant director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Jim Buchy spoke at the recent Ag-Labor Breakfast at Jack’s Cabin on Saturday, Feb., 11.

Buchy outlined his career of public service and said that he had come a long way from his humble beginnings “as a sausage maker” from Greenville. Buchy served in the Ohio General Assembly several terms for a total of 24 years of representing the people of West Central Ohio. In between his stints in the legislature, he served as assistant director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), and pioneered many cost saving measures that are still being used today.

Buchy was then surprised with the presentation of a special Award from the Ohio Farm Bureau and the Ohio Farmers Union, that recognized his outstanding public service, titled as the “Straight Shooter Award” in honor of his honest and often bi-partisan efforts on behalf of the farmers and rural residents of Ohio.