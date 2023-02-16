School Immunization Clinic for sixth and 11th graders

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Health Department will be hosting a vaccine clinic at the Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 11. This clinic is being held to meet school immunization requirements. This is a walk-in clinic; no appointments are necessary. The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities is located at 5844 Jaysville-St. Johns Road, Greenville. The clinic will run while supplies last.

Students who are incoming seventh and 12th graders in the fall (current sixth and 11th graders) are both required to receive vaccines. Students going into the seventh grade will need a Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Acellular Pertussis) and Meningococcal vaccine. The required vaccine for incoming 12th graders is the Meningococcal vaccine. By taking advantage of this clinic, families can avoid the wait this fall, as students are typically in and out within 15 minutes.

This special clinic is at no cost to families. For billing purposes, those who have medical coverage should bring their insurance card. A copy of the card will be made onsite and then the insurance company will be billed. The Health Department gets reimbursed from the insurance companies, so no family will receive a bill from this vaccine clinic.

Students under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Those 18 and over must wait 15 minutes after the vaccine if they are driving themselves.

For any questions or additional information on this clinic or state vaccine requirements, contact the Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 224