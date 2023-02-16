Sagester breaks state three-point record in playoff win

By Drew Terhall

VERSAILLES — History was made in Tri-Village’s girls basketball tournament game on Feb. 15 at Versailles High School. Senior Rylee Sagester is now the record holder for three point field goals made in a career in the state of Ohio after surpassing the previous record of 375 held by Emily Kelley of Gates Milles Filmour Academy from 2014-17.

Sagester and the team knew she was close to the record. She said the team asked if she wanted to drag it on or try to get it over with. Sagester wanted to get the record as soon as she could, but still couldn’t believe she accomplished that goal.

“I’m speechless. I never thought I would be here in this position, if I’m going to be honest with you. Credit to my teammates and my coaches just getting me the ball. I couldn’t have done it without them,” Sagester said.

The whole team wanted to see Sagester get the record. Early in the game, Sagester shot early and often to get the record. Head coach Brad Gray said Sagester seemed a little bit off while trying to get the record, but was proud when she got it as was everyone else on the team. It’s a great accomplishment the team wanted to celebrate, but get out of the way.

“I think it was important to all of us to kind of get it behind us. It’s something that’s been weighing on not just her, but everybody,” Gray said. “Everybody has been wanting her to get it and get it behind us so everybody can focus on the tournament run and not have to worry about that.”

The moment was even more special as Sagester got to share the moment on the court with her long time teammates and fellow seniors, Morgan Hunt and Torie Richards.

The three of them have been teammates since they were young. Richards got to be the one to get the assist on the record-breaking shot in the second quarter.

“My seniors, we’ve playing together forever. For Torie Richards to throw the assist to me for that final three, couldn’t have drawn it up better myself,” Sagester said.

Like Sagester, the team started the game a bit off on offense. Gray said it took time for everybody to settle in and they did after the first half.

The Lady Patriots cruised through Yellow Springs High School to advance in the Southwest Division IV sectional. Gray thought the team handled the game and the situation well in the win.

“I thought our kids did a good job of trying to play the game the right way while still being respectful of the fact it’s a high school contest,” Gray said.

Sagester finished the game with 29 points and nine three-point shots made. Richards had a double-double with 13 points and 11 steals. Junior Bella Black had 12 points and Hunt had 10.

The top seeded Lady Patriots will take on a familiar opponent in Twin Valley South on Feb. 18 at Versailles High School for their next playoff game. The game is set for an 11 a.m. tipoff.

