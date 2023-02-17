Brooklyn Miras set to run at IU East

By Drew Terhall

ARCANUM — Arcanum High School senior Brooklyn Miras is heading to IU East to further her cross country and academic career.

Miras said the university had the right medical program and the right people in the cross country program for her.

“They have a really good medical program. I enjoyed hanging out with the team and I got along with the coach,” Miras said.

During her time at Arcanum, Miras ran cross country and track. She was a state qualifier in 2021 and 2022. In conference competition, she was the 2022 conference champion and the 2021 runner-up. In cross country alone, she is a four time all-conference runner.

In track, she was a conference champion in the 3200 meter run in 2021 and 2022. She was also a member of the 4 x 8 conference championship team. Miras was also a conference runner-up in the 1600 meter run in 2021 and 2022.

In both sports, she was a part of many conference championship teams and was named team MVP numerous of times.

Her coach, Adam Klipstine, said he believes Miras will do well at the next level.

“When she’s on her A game, she runs with a lot of passion and a lot of intensity. When she channels that in the right way, she is one of the toughest runner to beat,” Klipstine said.

Miras said she is looking forward to working hard not only on her studies, but also on her running. She said she is looking to accomplish new personal records while at the university.

Klipstine thinks Miras can reach those goals. He said with the increased intensity in training at the next level, Miras can be better than she realizes.

