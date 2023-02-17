Jaxson Christ will play collegiate ball at Lake Erie College

By Drew Terhall

ARCANUM — Arcanum High School senior Jaxson Christ will be playing baseball at Lake Erie College next season.

Christ said the recruiting experience was long, but then went by fast after visiting Lake Erie College.

“The recruiting process for me was very difficult. It took awhile, it was a lengthy process. I got to meet the coaches and it was pretty quick, got the ball rolling and got to go on a visit. I liked the campus,” Christ said.

At Arcanum, Christ can play a lot of different roles for the team. Head coach Randy Baker said Christ has great skills at the catcher position, but can also pitch and play him nearly anywhere in the infield.

Baker also said Christ is one of the most unique hitters he has coached.

“When you watch him take BP (batting practice), the ball comes off his bat different. There aren’t too many guys I had here that I can say that,” Baker said.

Christ is excited to continue playing the game he started back when he was about four years old. He said he is thrilled to be playing with guys he has met around the Dayton area.

Baker believes Christ can excel at the next level. He said his knowledge of the game, his dedication to the game and his ability to do the little things well will help him succeed at Lake Erie College.

For Christ, he is looking forward to enjoying his time there while working hard.

“I want to have fun, compete at a high level, and do the best that I can,” Christ said.

While at Lake Erie College, Christ plans on studying business. He is leaning towards studying finance.

