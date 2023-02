As part of National Heart Month and a reminder that healthy heart habits should start early in life, the Troy Hearts to Hats group recently donated hand-knitted red hats for newborns in the maternity department at Upper Valley Medical Center. Duanna Osting, president of the UVMC Foundation (left) and Teri Gulker, director of women’s services (right), accepted the hats from Pam Sturtz, representing knitting groups from First United Methodist Church of Troy and Troy Senior Citizens Center.