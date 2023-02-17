LifeWise Academy hosts ribbon cutting

GREENVILLE — LifeWise Academy had its ribbon cutting and dedication on Feb. 5.

LifeWise Academy is a Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI) program that exists to reach students in public schools with Bible stories that teach good character traits. Under little known RTRI laws, students can be released from public school during the school day to attend religious classes, provided the program is off school property, privately funded and parent permitted.

The Greenville school board gave permission for the fourth graders to attend this school year. They walk a concrete path from the school to the LifeWise building located behind the school.

In attendance at the dedication was Judge Julie Monnin, city council members Chris Norris, Delores Ely, and Jeff Whitaker. Also attending were Larry Holmes, commissioner, Krista Stump from the school board and Angie King, state representative. The LifeWise board members welcomed the public where they were able to tour the building and enjoy Beanz cookies.

There is another opportunity coming up to learn more about LifeWise and see the facility on April 25, 7 p.m., at Trinity Wesleyan Church, 1400 East Main S. (located in front of the LifeWise building). Contact Pat Longfellow at 937-459-2714 or [email protected] to make your reservation.

Visit lifewise.org/greenvilleoh for more information about this ministry.