Darke County swimmers compete at districts; two schools send swimmers to states

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

OXFORD — The Division II boys and girls district swim meets were held at the University of Miami (OH) on Feb. 17. Many Darke County schools were represented at the event with two schools sending swimmers to the State Tournament.

Versailles will have three individual swimmers and two relay teams competing in the state tournament. The girls 200 yard medley relay team finished fourth at the districts with a time of 1:50.45. The relay team consists of senior Tiana Mescher, sophomore Ava Shardo, senior Alayna Rindler and junior Lydia Hecht. The girls 200 yard freestyle relay finished second with a time of 1:40.27.

For the individuals, Mescher qualified for the 50 yard and the 100 yard freestyle. She swam the 50 in 23.79 and placed first at districts. She finished second in the 100 with a time of 51.99, a new school record. Shardo qualified for the 100 yard butterfly and backstroke. She finished 11th in the backstroke with a time of 1:00.65. Shardo finished fifth in the butterfly with a time of 59.55. For the boys, senior Zach Ahrens qualified for the 100 yard breaststroke and the 200 yard IM. He placed fifth in the IM with a time of 1:58.19 and fourth in the breaststroke with a time of 59.4.

From Mississinawa Valley, senior Judah Ben Winchester qualified for the 200 yard and 500 yard freestyle. He placed sixth in the 200 with a time of 1:50.24 and fifth in the 500 with a time of 4:55.75.

Three other Darke County schools were at the boys district meet, but did not qualify for state.

For Arcanum boys, senior Jacob Rice finished 19th in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 23.74. That time is a new school record. Senior Charles Barry also set a new school record in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.33. He placed 24th at the event. Senior Ashton Paul swam for a new personal best in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.03 and placed 29th.

Ansonia freshman Gavin Stachler swam for a school record time of 1:02.43 in the 100 yard backstroke.

From Greenville, senior Caden Lecklider placed 10th in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:54.86. He also placed ninth in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:14.45.

Both the boys and the girls state qualifiers will head to Canton at C.T. Branin Natatorium for the state tournament. The Division II swimming prelims will be on Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. while the finals will be on Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]