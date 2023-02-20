Tournament basketball update

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — There was a lot of basketball action for the boys and girls teams around the area as the tournament continues. Here is what happened over the last few days in basketball.

Mississinawa Valley 49 vs Russia 75

The Mississinawa Valley High School boys basketball team fell to Russia on Feb. 16 at Piqua High School. The Blackhawks stayed close as they were down 37-30 at halftime. Russia pulled away in the third quarter, leading 54-38 after the quarter, and never looked back.

Versailles 57 vs Indian Lake 31

The Versailles High School girls basketball team took care of business against Indian Lake on Feb. 16 at Covington High School. Junior Allison Schwartz led the team with 14 points, sophomore Sarah Stammen had 12 points and junior Jenna Dirksen had 11 points.

Franklin Monroe 36 vs Catholic Central 53

The Franklin Monroe High School boys basketball team lost to Catholic Central at Troy High School on Feb. 18. The Jets were led by junior Gage Wackler with 11 points. Senior Cason Yount had 10 points.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]