Deputies investigate ‘shots fired’ call

UNION CITY — On Tuesday, Feb. 21, at approximately 4:45 a.m., Darke County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Worth Road and Pickett Road, Union City, in reference to a shots fired complaint.

A preliminary investigation revealed Curtis Paynter, 40, of Union City, was waiting at the above intersection for what he believed to be his ex-girlfriend to return property to him. Derrick Saintignon, 46, showed up at the intersection with Paynter’s property, thus leading to an argument. An investigation shows Paynter threw a rock at Saintingnon’s vehicle to which Saintingnon believed Paynter was shooting at him. Saintingnon retrieved a 12-gauge shotgun and fired one round into the air before leaving the area.

This case remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and will be sent to the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office to be reviewed for potential charges.