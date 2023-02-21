Traffic stop leads to assault and drug charges

GREENVILLE — On Tuesday, Feb. 21, at approximately 12:36 a.m., Darke County Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Arcanum-Bears Mill Road and State Route 49 after observing a speeding violation.

Upon making contact with the driver, Madeline Fitzgerald, 32, of Greenville, the Deputy noticed marijuana roaches inside the vehicle. Through the investigation, Ms. Fitzgerald handed the deputy a bag of marijuana. Ms. Fitzgerald was asked to exit the vehicle where a short altercation ensued. A search of the vehicle was conducted where suspected crack-cocaine was located. More marijuana and various other drug paraphernalia items were also located. Ms. Fitzgerald was subsequently placed under arrest for assault on a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

This investigation remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.