GHS, FLHS, and VHS Gymnastics Compete at Districts

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Individuals for Greenville High School, Fort Loramie High School, and the Versailles High School Team traveled to Lakota East to compete at Gymnastics Districts on Feb. 18, 2023.

Individuals competing for Greenville High School included senior Katelynn Cleere, junior Erin Leensvaart, and freshman Gabi Harzell. Cleere scored an 8.20 on beam which was a .95 increase and an 8.05 in floor. Cleere was able to increase her all around score by .20. Leensvaart scored an 8.20 on beam and an 8.725 on floor which was a 1.03 increase. Leensvaart also saw a 1.83 increase in her all around score. Hartzell saw a 1.25 increase in her bar routine. Alice Goddard was unable to compete due to an injury.

Individuals competing for Fort Loramie High School included sophomore Emma Quinter and freshman Hannah Wendeln. Quinter saw a .90 increase in her beam routine and a 1.50 increase in her all around score. Wendeln saw an increase in her floor routine of 1.08 and an increase of her all around score of 1.20.

The Versailles High School Team is composed of sophomores Josephine Pothast, Jillian Mumaw, Jocelyn Mumaw, and freshmen Mara Batty, Evelyn Miller, and Chloe Steinbrunner. Pothast increased her bar routine by 1.25. Steinbrunner had an 8.05 on vault. Miller scored an 8.125 on her floor routine and increased her all around score by .65. Jocelyn Mumaw increased her bar routine by .70. Jillian Mumaw increased her beam score by .50. Batty saw a 1.60 increase in her bar routine and a 1.30 increase in her all around score.