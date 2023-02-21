Local Briefs

Class of 65 plans lunch

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School Class of 1965 will hold a lunch on Wednesday, March 8, 11:30 a.m. The lunch will be held at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Sweitzer St., Greenville, across from Clark’s Gasoline Station. Spouses, guests and/or significant others are also invited, as well as members of other Greenville High School classes.

Edison State trustees meet

PIQUA — Edison State Community College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m., at Edison Community College, Piqua Campus.

Fair board plans work session

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society Board of Directors will hold a work session on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5:30 p.m., at the Secretary’s Office on the Darke County Fairgrounds. The topic of discussion will be Capitol Grant and fundraiser money. As this is a work session of th board, no official action will be taken.

Singles Dance is March 11

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, March 11. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. There is a cover charge of $9 per person. The band will be Buddy Myers/Road Kill.

Food will be available, as well as a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. Come and enjoy a fun evening of dancing. You must be 21 years of age. They will be offering line dance classes from 6:30-7:30 p.m. before the dances with Marc and Sandy. The fee is $1.