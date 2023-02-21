First Financial and associates give to communities

CINCINNATI — First Financial Bank (Nasdaq: FFBC) and its associates gave more than 12,000 volunteer hours and over $4.3 million in donations during 2022, sharing the commitments of time and money with organizations that enhance the lives of individuals and communities.

“We are proud to reflect on the results of our commitment to help our neighbors during 2022,” said Roddell McCullough, chief of corporate responsibility for First Financial. “These numbers are a tangible representation of our company’s mission of being a positive influence to help our clients and communities thrive.”

Volunteer hours and cash donations were shared with organizations throughout First Financial’s four-state footprint of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, as well as organizations beyond those four states, thanks to virtual and remote volunteering.

First Financial’s Give First program enables generous gifts of time from its associates. First Financial offers up to 8 hours of paid time off for full-time associates to pursue volunteer activities during work hours.

Funds provided by First Financial to local organizations increased the total amount of community donations from First Financial to $19.25 million since 2018, which far exceeds the goal of $8.5 million originally established in its Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) for 2018-2022. First Financial’s commitment to communities was also validated when its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act earned the highest overall rating of Outstanding in 2021 from the Federal Reserve Board. This rating accounted for First Financial’s performance in providing an excellent level of qualified community development donations and investments.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $17.0 billion in assets, $10.3 billion in loans, $12.7 billion in deposits and $2.0 billion in shareholders’ equity. The Company’s subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.2 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. The Company operated 132 full service banking centers as of December 31, 2022, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.