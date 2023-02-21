Township Assoc. plans fish fry

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Township Association will have its annual Fish Fry on Tuesday, March 28, 6:30 p.m., held at and catered by the Greenville VFW on Ohio Street.

They encourage anyone interested in local government including public officials and businesses who have contact with the great township officials to come join them for a delicious meal of fried fish and all the fixins’.

They will have fellowship, a few updates and musical entertainment. There will be door prizes to round out the evening.

The cost is $15 per person for this fun filled evening. Please contact Ty House (937-417-2590), Claude Fenstermaker (937-447-7555), Dave Brewer (937-447-3295), DebbieKuhnle (937-548-5567) or any township official by March 15 for reservations.