Sparks joins Cancer Support Community

COLUMBUS — Cancer Support Community Central Ohio is pleased to announce

that Jess Sparks, LPCC, has joined its staff as Chief Operating Officer.

Mrs. Sparks is an experienced, savvy nonprofit executive with a history of program growth as a visionary leader building organizational infrastructure from the ground up and spearheading strong growth in program quality and sustainability, fluidly transitioning between short term and long-term priorities aligned with strategic planning.

As Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Sparks will support the organization’s CEO, Bev Soult, in development and implementation of long-term growth and sustainability plans; oversee financial strategy, budgets, and analyses; and manage day-to-day operations.

“We are so pleased that Jess has joined our staff,” said Bev Soult, President and CEO, Cancer Support Community Central Ohio. “The Chief Operating Officer is a newly created position and Jess will play a key role in the execution of our strategic imperatives. I look forward to partnering with her to further the success of the organization.”

Prior to Joining Cancer Support Community Central Ohio, Mrs. Sparks served for 12 years as the Executive Director of Girls on the Run Central Ohio.

“I’m excited to provide extra support around the strengths of the Cancer Support Community team,” offered Mrs. Sparks. “I look forward to bringing my past experience to the organization to help achieve our goals and continue to serve people impacted by cancer.”

Mrs. Sparks is a native of Greenville. She lived most of her adult life in Columbus (Clintonville and Bexley).

The mission of Cancer Support Community Central Ohio is to ensure that all people affected by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. Cancer Support Community programs serve all people living with any type or stage of cancer, from diagnosis through survivorship. We play a vital role in the lives of individuals, caregivers, and families as they navigate the cancer experience by providing support, education, and community.

All programs are facilitated by licensed and credentialed facilitators and instructors, are proven to be effective by solid evidence, and are provided without any time limitation on participation. There is never a fee to attend—all programs and services are provided at no cost to ensure that we do not increase the financial burden that often accompanies the cost of cancer care.