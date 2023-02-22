Billenstein heads to state in public speaking

VERSAILLES — On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Versailles FFA participated in the District 5 Public Speaking Contest at Covington High School. The Versailles FFA had three members participating in this public speaking contest.

Sophomore Andrew Wuebker participated in the Beginning Prepared Division where he recited a prepared speech five to seven minutes from memory and answered questions about the speech, and placed fifth.

Sophomore Colin Batten participated in the Extemporaneous Division and placed fifth in the district. The Extemporaneous competition consists of the contestant choosing a topic when they arrive, and getting exactly 30 minutes to prepare a speech that was four to six minutes long. The speech was delivered and questions were asked.

Junior Zoe Billenstein placed first in district in the Advanced Prepared competition. In this division, Billenstein prepared a six to eight minute speech, and answered questions about the topic. She will now move on to compete at the state level in March.

.