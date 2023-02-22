Lipps on Dean’s List

GROVE CITY, PA — Sydney Lipps, an English major at Grove City College from New Paris, has been named to the Dean’s List with Distinction for the Fall 2022 semester. Lipps is a 2022 graduate of Tri Village High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Lipps (Stacy) from New Paris.

Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

