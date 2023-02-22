Carman in the top 50

MUNCIE, Ind. — Grace Carman, of Versailles and a senior at Ball State University, has been named to the Top 100 Students list at the university. Carman was officially in the top 50 at Ball State. She is is seeking a degree in the College of Communication, Information, and Media

This award recognizes 100 outstanding junior and senior undergraduates who represent the spirit of Beneficence, Ball State’s institutional statue and icon that symbolizes the generosity of the five Ball brothers whose land donation to the State of Indiana allowed the University to flourish.